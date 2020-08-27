'Delighted' by election of Sir Ed Davey as Lib Dem leader

WEST Berkshire's senior Liberal Democrat says he was "delighted" to see Sir Ed Davey elected his new party leader this morning (Thursday).

Sir Ed became the fifth leader Lib Dem leader in five years when it was announced he had beaten his rival Layla Moran by 42,756 votes (63.5 per cent) to 24,564 (36.5 per cent).

Commenting on the election, Lee Dillon, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Newbury and leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on West Berkshire Council said: “I am delighted to see Ed Davey elected as the new leader of the Liberal Democrats.

"I am confident that under Ed’s leadership we can continue the good progress we have made at all levels in the local area in recent years.

"In 2019 we made great strides at the local elections and gained ground on the Conservatives in Newbury at the General Election, but we are not done there.

"As Ed Davey said in his speech today, 'the hard work starts here'.

"I look forward to future victories and creating real change for the people of West Berkshire in the years to come under Ed Davey’s leadership.”