In this week's Newbury Weekly News, don’t miss our GCSE results special.

Also, West Berkshire Council are criticised after announcing that the current temporary 24-hour town centre traffic ban in Newbury would not be made permanent and the three West Berkshire teenagers who were jailed for killing police officer Andrew Harper will have their sentences reviewed.

And 81-year-old Kathleen Watson, who continues to raise a smile from motorists, is nominated for an award by MP Laura Farris, while in N2, we look back at Newbury Youth Theatre’s award-winning shows from the Edinburgh Fringe.

In Hungerford, a community turns out to bid farewell to a racing great, and in Thatcham, nearly 200 residents object to plans to demolish a historic Cold Ash house.

In Hampshire, a Penwood woman talks about leaving a children’s book legacy and raising money for a brain tumour charity.

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@neburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday