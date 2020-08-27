Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

A34 shut following incident between Abingdon and Didcot

Traffic queues building

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

THE A34 is closed and there is queueing traffic due to incident involving a motorbike.

Severe delays of 20 minutes on A34 Southbound between A415 Marcham Road (Marcham Interchange) and A4130 (Milton Interchange). Average speed 10 mph.

Traffic between Abingdon and Didcot is affected and delays are also building up on the northbound side.

According to Highways England normal traffic conditions expected 4.45pm.

3.15PM UPDATE: There are currently delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic and not expected to clear before 5pm.

3.50pm UPDATE: Collision now cleared - traffic beginning to ease. Normal conditions expected by 5pm.

