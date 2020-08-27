Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Teens arrested after Kintbury "altercation"

Police called to Newbury Street incident yesterday afternoon

Three teenagers were arrested after a fight broke out in Kintbury yesterday afternoon.

Thames Valley Police was called at around 4.30pm to reports of an altercation in Newbury Street.

An 18-year-old man from West Berkshire was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a controlled drug of class B.

Another 18-year-old man from West Berkshire was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

They have both been released on bail.

A 17-year-old boy, also from West Berkshire, was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released under investigation.

Several people took to social media to voice their concern and shock as the incident was unfolding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or making a report online quoting reference 43200267627.

