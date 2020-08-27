Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Power cuts as storm hits the district

More than 160 areas said to be affected by outage across West Berkshire and North Hampshire

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

electricityPylon_sz

A number of homes are currently without power as thunder and lightning hit the district.

Scottish and Southern Electric has reported 166 postcode areas, most specifically RG14 and RG20, in West Berkshire and North Hampshire suffering from a power outage.

Power is expected to be restored by 7.30pm.

Anyone without power, whose postcode is not listed on the electricity company’s website, can contact SSE on 105 or send them a message on Facebook.

The postcodes currently experiencing problems can be found here.

