Power cuts as storm hits the district

A number of homes are currently without power as thunder and lightning hit the district.

Scottish and Southern Electric has reported 166 postcode areas, most specifically RG14 and RG20, in West Berkshire and North Hampshire suffering from a power outage.

Power is expected to be restored by 7.30pm.

Anyone without power, whose postcode is not listed on the electricity company’s website, can contact SSE on 105 or send them a message on Facebook.

The postcodes currently experiencing problems can be found here.