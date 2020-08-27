Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Collision at J13 of M4 - Newbury

Problems on westbound entry slip road

Geraldine Gardner

M4

Collision at the M4 westbound entry slip of junction J13. All lanes are closed.

Causing delays westbound from J13 to J14.

According to Highways England the event is expected to clear around 7.30pm.

The road is now clear.

