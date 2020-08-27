Collision at J13 of M4 - Newbury

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Collision at the M4 westbound entry slip of junction J13. All lanes are closed.
Causing delays westbound from J13 to J14.
According to Highways England the event is expected to clear around 7.30pm.
The road is now clear.
