We've all been waiting for this day.

Social distancing guidelines will apply when live music returns to Newbury with Big Boss Man performing at Arlington Arts on Friday, September 25.

Well known nationally, it's back on home territory for the band's multi-instrumentalist front man Nasser Bouzida AKA The Bongolian, who last year returned to the Snelsmore venue with his fifth album Moog Maximus – a wildly eclectic fusion of funk, soul, B-Boy breaks, jazz and sci-fi boogaloo.

Big Boss Man’s dance-floor favourite Sea Groove has exceeded 4.7 million streams on Spotify, but it is their explosive live show that is legendary and as well as playing hundreds of gigs and festivals across the UK, Europe and even Russia their music may sound familiar, being regularly played on television shows including The Grand Tour, Come Dine with Me, the World Cup Final and even Strictly Come Dancing. They are also broadcast on BBC Radio by DJs Including Cerys Mathews, Craig Charles and Mark Lamarr.

"When Blow Up records artists Big Boss Man hit the stage you don’t just get the look and feel of some of the best jazzy soundtracks of the 60s but the feel you’re somewhere in the best territory of Roy Budd during his Get Carter years."

Audience members will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines which can be found on the Arlington Arts website.



Tickets are available for £14 online at www.arlington-arts.com, or by calling the box office at 01635 244246 Monday-Friday 10am-4:30pm.

All profits from Arlington Arts Centre go directly to Mary Hare, a school and national charity supporting deaf children.