Weather alert for West Berkshire as thunderstorms forecast

Yellow weather warning issued for the district

Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms across West Berkshire – but when?

More rain is anticipated this afternoon, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the district.

The heavy showers are expected to develop quickly across the south of England during late morning, peaking during the afternoon.

Some places could see around 20mm of rain fall within an hour, leading to hazardous conditions on the roads and motorists are being warned to take extra care when travelling.

Delays to train services and some power outages are also expected.

The warning is in place from 11am today until 8pm this evening.

Yesterday West Berkshire and North Hampshire were hit by heavy storms in the afternoon, leading to huge power cuts for more than 160 postcodes.

