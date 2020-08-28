Chance to repay the lady who has kept us smiling through lockdown

FOR the past six months, and throughout the coronavirus crisis, she has brightened every passing motorist’s day with a wave.

So when a Newbury company heard cheery pensioner Kathleen Watson needed a new boiler, it swung into action.

But there’s a little way to go to get to the finishing line – and that’s where we all could help.

In April, the Newbury Weekly News first reported on how Mrs Watson, who lives in Crookham Common Road, Brimpton, said she was delighted when two cyclists waved to her as she took her daily exercise.

So next time a car passed, she passed the gesture on.

The 81-year-old grandmother of two, who has since become something of a local legend, said: “The cyclists smiled, waved and shouted ‘good afternoon’ to me.

“It cheered me up so much I thought I’d try to spread the feeling.

“I sat on the chair on my walking frame and tried it.

“Every single vehicle responded with a beep or a wave.

“It was fantastic to see people smiling when I waved.”

Mrs Watson, whose daughter Suzanne Rogers is secretary at Spurcroft Primary School in Thatcham, added: “I’ve been on my own with no one to talk to at times and this doesn’t cost anything.

“I’d recommend it to anyone who is feeling low – just smile and wave at someone and you might be surprised what a difference it makes to your day.”

Since then, she has become a familiar sight to passing motorists, who are still greeted with a beaming smile and a wave each day and her sign saying: “Keep smiling – stay safe.”

One of those drivers was James Mead, director of Redlands Property Services in Newtown.

His wife Danielle told the NWN: “One day this lady rang up and said her boiler was leaking.

“While she was chatting, James said: ‘Are you the lady that waves to me every day?’

“We thought she had given so much joy to the community, we thought people might like to help us give something back.”

A tank was secured, a crowdfunding campaign to put £2,500 towards the cost was launched – the firm will pick up the rest – and its engineers have offered to install it free of charge.

Any extra cash will be donated to Mrs Watson.

Mrs Mead said: “She’s an absolute darling – she just wants to make people smile.

“Everyone knows her now – a friend of mine took her flowers and a box of chocolates.

“She is not well herself and has looked after people with cancer, wanting nothing in return.

“She is truly one of life’s little diamonds.

“Let’s give her something back.”

As this newspaper went to press, the total stood at £2,278.

If you would like to help the firm to help Kathy, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/james-mead