Traffic alert – M4 eastbound

There has been a collision on the M4 eastbound between Junction 8/9 at Maidenhead and Junction 7 at Slough West.

All lanes are closed and according to Highways England, it should be cleared between 3.45pm and 4pm.

The closure is due to a serious collision within the long-term roadworks.

Units from Thames Valley Police, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, South Central Ambulance Service and Highways England are on scene.

A diversion is available around the incident. Traffic should exit at J8/9 and then follow the route marked with a hollow circle symbol on local road signs. This will direct traffic on to the A308(M) to the roundabout with the A308. Take the third exit on to the A308 to Windsor. At the roundabout with the A332 near Clewer take the first exit and follow the sliproad to join the A332 northbound. Follow the A332 and continue forward on to the A355 to rejoin the M4 at J6.

There are delays of approximately 60 minutes on the eastbound M4 between J10 Wokingham Interchange (Reading (E), Wokingham, Bracknell A329(M)) and J8/9 due to this closure as well as very slow traffic on the diversion route detailed above.