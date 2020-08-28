Newbury mayor's treasure hunt raises more than £100 for charity

A treasure hunt organised by the mayor of Newbury had families scouring the town for clues.

Along the trail, competitors had to answer questions about Newbury's history and heritage, referencing blue heritage plaques, inscriptions, statues and pieces of art which are in and around the town.

Sunday's event was organised to raise money for mayor Elizabeth O'Keeffe's Benevolent Fund and her chosen charities Berkshire Women's Aid and Time to Talk West Berkshire.

Ms O'Keeffe said afterwards: "We were delighted to find a way of raising funds for charity while giving people an opportunity to have fun and find out more about our interesting town.

"We ensured that the outdoor event for family groups also met all Covid-19 regulations."

The event raised £113.50, which will be added to the mayor's charities account for distribution at the end of her term.

Currently, funds are earmarked for the Mayor's Benevolent Fund, the Time to Talk youth counselling service and West Berkshire Women's Aid.

Because traditional fund-raising events are difficult to arrange due to coronavirus restrictions, it was decided to split all money raised between the three.

Ms O'Keeffe said: "In more usual times there are different events arranged for each charity, but I was very pleased that this event could take place.

"I would like to thank all those who took part and to say a big 'thank you' to Angelica's Terrace Café at Camp Hopson and Cobrizo Lounge for donating the first and second prizes."