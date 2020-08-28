Lidl launches appeal over sign at Newbury Retail Park

Lidl has launched an appeal to have its own advertising flag outside Newbury Retail Park.

Lidl Great Britain Ltd had applied to place the stand-alone illuminated sign next to the existing advertising pylon at the entrance to Newbury Retail Park.

The flag-style sign, 6m high and 2.2m wide, is used at the entrance to its stores across the UK.

West Berkshire Council refused the application earlier this year, saying that the sign would clutter the area and give Lidl an "unfair premier status" over other retailers.

Lidl has appealed the council's decision, saying the council had no reason to refuse the sign on the basis of giving it a competitive advantage as "that is the whole purpose of advertising".

Lidl said there were numerous signs and banners for nearby car dealers and the Pinchington Lane Tesco Extra.

"Lidl will be competing against Tesco and hence they have a need for their own sign with information panels, at the entrance into the retail park," Lidl said.

It said the sign would sit next to the existing pylon for the retail park, which is double the height and more than 50 per cent wider than the one it is proposing.

"The appeal sign would be viewed as subservient to the larger pylon sign," the company said.

"Whilst Lidl could just have a lozenge on the existing pylon sign, it would not serve to effectively direct those customers specifically seeking Lidl into the retail park.

"It would not be easily visible and would not reflect Lidl's corporate branding and identity.

"The appeal sign would not be viewed as overly dominant or intrusive and would be a feature that customers would expect to see and therefore not jar visually with the surrounding commercial area.

"There are other examples on retail parks across the UK where smaller signs are placed adjacent to the main totem sign to highlight a specific retailer or offer within the park."

The signage is to direct people to the new Lidl store being opened at the former Homebase shop, which closed in September 2019.

Lidl will occupy two thirds of the unit on a 25-year lease.

The new store will be in addition to its one on the A4 in Newbury, which could relocate to the site of the former Narrow Boat pub further down the road if its plans are approved.