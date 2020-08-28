What's on for the bank holiday weekend

As the final bank holiday of the summer approaches, newburytoday takes a look at what’s on around the district this weekend.

Luckily the weather looks set to improve with dry conditions forecast for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, so why not make the most of all that is on offer in and around the district?

Newbury’s market will be in the town centre on Saturday, from 9am until 4pm.

The Summer Finale Outside Bar at Douai Pavilion is taking place tomorrow, August 29. It will run from 3pm until 11pm and follow a run of successful outside bars at the pavilion this year. Tickets are £5 per person, with under 10s free. The bar will accept credit cards, but cash only for the stalls and the door. There will be live music including a solo performance from Ella De A – a local 12-year-old who has just released her own song on Spotify; five piece rock /pop group Wild Card; country style music from Colorado River; and singer/guitarist Sion Whiley, with his own spin on some popular classics. A range of food will also be available including a BBQ, wood fired pizzas and sweet and savoury crepes. A raffle will also be held to raise money for Naomi House charity. Take your own chairs and rugs and enjoy the evening. Free parking on site.

The Antiques and Collectors Fair, will be back at Hungerford Town Hall, tomorrow (Saturday). There is free entry for the event, which runs from 8am until 4pm.

Beale Park will be celebrating zoo life across the weekend, with a host of ‘Love Your Zoo’ activities. The zoo is encouraging visitors, past and present, to delve into their photo albums and send their photos from the Park over the decades. You can email them to marketing@bealepark.org.uk and they will be added to a collage that will be on show. In addition to the usual activities of family discovery trails, play areas, gardens and the animals, there will also be the opportunity to make an animal mask and enjoy picnics from the patio of the Beale Centre which is usually closed to the public. On Bank Holiday Monday, Funky Faces will be doing face painting and glitter tattoos also in the Beale Centre. For more details click here.

The Medicine Festival, on the Wasing Estate is taking place this weekend, albeit with a reduced capacity of 600. It is not licensed for the use of alcohol and is taking place entirely outdoors in acres of parkland. It started yesterday (Thursday) and runs until Bank Holiday Monday.

The Artisan Market, is back in Newbury on Sunday, August 30. From 10am until 4pm the market will run along Northbrook Street.

Newbury Crafters group will be demonstrating outside Pandora’s Box Emporium in Faraday Road, on Monday, August 31, from 11am until 2pm. Visitors can see how to make bags, felted animals, handmade cards, quilting, pyrography, art and doodling. There will also be items on sale in the unit by Mellie Makes Crochet, Mo’s Crafty Corner, Rita Butler Jewellery, Dawn Ladds Wet Felted Pictures, Brenda Roullier Art, Mrs Inkys Cards & Frames, Vicky Attard Papercuts, Andree Masks by Islaboo, Rachel Campbell Decoupage and Dragons Hoard Felt & Doodles.

Greenham Control Tower will be open for guided tours and take away café snacks on Monday, August 31. Tours will take place at 11am, 11.40am, 12.20pm, 1pm and 1.40pm. The café, which will also be open on Wednesday, September 2, will be serving from 10.30am until 3pm.

Sunday (August 30) will see the 12th Annual Classic Car and Bike Show held in Shalbourne. The event will be held on the sports field but due to Covid-19 restrictions tickets must be booked in advance. Gates open for exhibitors at 9am, with the general public opening at 11am. The event finishes at 4pm. As well as the cars on display there will also be a barbecue, beer tent, children’s activities and other stalls. More details from organiser Larry Sargent on 07768 532070 or email larryts120@gmail.com

And if you’re still undecided of where to go this weekend, don’t forget there are a host of fabulous venues, all within easy reach of the district. They include the Living Rainforest, Bucklebury Farm Park, Basildon Park, Blenheim Palace, The Vyne, Highclere Castle, Englefield Gardens and the Ashmomlean Museum in Oxford. Booking is essential for some venues so check before you head out.

Whatever you’re doing, having a good weekend.