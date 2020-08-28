Man jailed for savage attack on partner

A MAN has been jailed for launching a vicious, unprovoked attack on his partner.

After being punched twice to the face, she fell to the ground, apparently unconscious, Reading Crown Court heard last Thursday.

But her ordeal was far from over as her attacker began smashing things in her room before making her help him flee approaching police, a judge was told.

In the dock was James Raymond Green, of Orchard Court, off Turners Drive, Thatcham.

The 32-year-old former pupil of Trinity School, Shaw, has an extensive record for violence towards women and has previously been jailed for possessing a stun gun.

Despite this, his latest victim, residential care home manager Louise Campbell, made an impassioned plea to the judge not to send Green back to prison.

Daniel Wand, prosecuting, said Ms Campbell went to visit Green at his mother’s house early one morning to find he had already been drinking.

An argument ensued, said Mr Wand, “and he punched her in the face with a clenched fist”.

Green punched her face a second time, the court heard, and she collapsed.

Mr Wand said: “She believed she was unconscious as a result” – although Ms Campbell later disputed this.

She nevertheless sustained injuries that needed medical attention, the judge was told.

Green then began smashing things in the house and she locked herself in the bathroom, but Green persuaded her to let him to treat his hand, which he had cut on broken glass.

Mr Wand said he then began asking about another man he thought she was seeing and the police were called.

He said: “Then he required her to take him out in the car, which she did under threat of being hurt again.

“She walked really slowly to the car in the hope the police would come.

“He was shouting at her to drive faster... she stopped because he wanted to drive.”

When Green got out, Ms Campbell seized her chance and drove off.

Mr Wand said: “She feared that, if he was driving, they would both be killed.

“She felt very scared and didn’t know how far it would escalate.”

Police officers later arrested Green, using limb restraints when he resisted and lashed out.

Green admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and causing criminal damage, both on May 16.

He has numerous previous convictions for violence and drug-related offences, plus a firearms offence, the court heard.

A pre-sentence report said Green “fits the profile of a domestic abuse perpetrator”, the court heard.

He had committed violent acts towards previous partners and has “inherent, pro violence attitudes”, making him “a high risk to other adults, specifically partners”.

Steve Molloy, defending, said Ms Campbell called police because she wanted to get help for Green; that neither she nor his mother supported the prosecution and that “both are here to support him today”.

He added: “He doesn’t understand why he did it and is disgusted with himself.”

Ms Campbell told the court she and Green had started an embryonic catering company together and that he needed help and support for his addictions and mental health problems.

She said she objected to being portrayed as his victim and added: “I’m a strong, independent person... our relationship continues to go from strength to strength.”

Ms Campbell pleaded with Judge Kirsty Real to suspend any jail sentence to allow Green to seek further help.

Judge Real said his record meant an immediate custodial sentence was the only option, although the time he has spent in custody awaiting sentence meant he would soon be released in any event.

Green was sentenced to 30 weeks imprisonment, half of which will be spent on licence in the community.