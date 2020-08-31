Man denies attacking police officer

A COLD Ash man has denied attacking a police officer.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 4, was 45-year-old Alan John Waters, who lives at Southend.

He is charged with assaulting Pc Trafford during the execution of his duty in Thatcham on June 15.

Mr Waters, who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm his details and to deny the single charge.

He was told the case could proceed no further that day and the matter was adjourned for a trial to be arranged. Mr Waters was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.