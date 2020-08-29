Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Mobile testing sites coming to Hungerford and Thatcham

Booking in advance is required

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

Pop-up Covid-19 testing facilities will be available in Thatcham and Hungerford in September.

An appointment can be booked by calling 119, or by visiting the NHS' coronavirus website.

Tests are not available on a 'drop-in' basis and all sites are following Government guidance.

The facilities are mobile testing units, which are travelling around the UK in a bid to increase access to coronavirus testing.

It is advised that anyone experiencing symptoms of coronavirus should book a test at a local site.

Common symptoms include a new continuous cough, a high temperature, or a change in - or loss of - normal sense of taste or smell.

Locations and dates are:

  • Near Herongate Club, Hungerford (RG17 0YU), on September 2 for up to two days.
  • Henwick Worthy Sports Ground, Thatcham (RG18 3BN), on September 16. Available for only one day.
  • Herongate Club, Hungerford (RG17 0YU), on September 7 for up to two days

A drive-in facility is also available at Newbury Showground.

Bookings for testing at this site are subject to the same conditions detailed above.

