Coronavirus West Berkshire: Mobile testing sites coming to Hungerford and Thatcham

Coronavirus West Berkshire: mobile testing sites
Sat, 29 Aug 2020
Pop-up Covid-19 testing facilities will be available in Thatcham and Hungerford in September.
An appointment can be booked by calling 119, or by visiting the NHS' coronavirus website.
Tests are not available on a 'drop-in' basis and all sites are following Government guidance.
The facilities are mobile testing units, which are travelling around the UK in a bid to increase access to coronavirus testing.
It is advised that anyone experiencing symptoms of coronavirus should book a test at a local site.
Common symptoms include a new continuous cough, a high temperature, or a change in - or loss of - normal sense of taste or smell.
Locations and dates are:
A drive-in facility is also available at Newbury Showground.
Bookings for testing at this site are subject to the same conditions detailed above.
