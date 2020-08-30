Reopening of Newbury's Artisan Market still uncertain

Organisers are hopeful that the popular monthly Newbury Artisan Market will reopen before the end of the year.

The event had to stop when lockdown was announced in March.

The market takes place on the last Sunday of each month, and many small traders take part, lining Northbrook Street and Bartholomew Street with goods ranging from food and drink to arts and crafts.

Unfortunately, the market has been unable to open today.

Organisers stated on Facebook: "Just a reminder that there is no Artisan Market today while we still work on options to hopefully restart the event at a later date.

"Thank you for your continued support."

The next event is scheduled for September 27.