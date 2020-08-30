Pangbourne Police operation against quads and motorbikes
Sun, 30 Aug 2020
Thames Valley Police's Pangbourne Neighbourhood Team spent Sunday out on patrol in the local area, cracking down on anti-social behaviour by motorcyclists and quad bike riders.
The operation focused on Cottage Lane, Pingewood, and Theale.
Two Section 59 warnings were issued.
TVP West Berkshire tweeted:
The Pangbourne Neighbourhood Team carried out an operation today against the anti social use of motorbikes & quad bikes around Cottage Lane, Pingewood & the Theale area.— TVP West Berkshire (@TVP_WestBerks) August 30, 2020
2 x section 59 warnings issued. #PangbournreNHPT #P5716 #P1176 #C7496 #C7753 #C6331 #C9882 #P5233 pic.twitter.com/TkgRh5zBdE
