Pangbourne Police operation against quads and motorbikes

Neighbourhood team patrol area throughout Sunday

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

Police in Pangbourne operation against quads and motorbikes

Thames Valley Police's Pangbourne Neighbourhood Team spent Sunday out on patrol in the local area, cracking down on anti-social behaviour by motorcyclists and quad bike riders.

The operation focused on Cottage Lane, Pingewood, and Theale.

Two Section 59 warnings were issued.

