The top 20 food pubs around Newbury
Mon, 31 Aug 2020
These are the top 20 pubs for food listed on the review website Tripadviser. Call pub for booking requirements.
1. Spotted Dog, Cold Ash
2. The Fox at Peasemore
3. The Catherine Wheel, Newbury
4. The Cottage Inn, Upper Bucklebury
5. The Highclere Red House
6. The Red House, Marsh Benham
7. The Craven Arms, Erborne
8. The Bunk Inn, Curridge
9. The Furze Bush Inn, Ball Hill
10. The Newbury
11. King Charles Tavern, Newbury
12. Carnarvon Arms, Highclere
13. Swan Inn, Newtown
14. The Five Bells, Wickham
15. The Woodpecker, Wash Water
16. The Coach, World's End
17. The Barn at The Hare & Hounds, Speen
18. The Lock Stock & Barrel, Newbury
19. The Blackbird, Bagnor
20. The Hatchet Inn, Newbury
