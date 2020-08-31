GreenFest 2020 kicks off today (Monday)

The second edition of GreenFest – West Berkshire's eco-conscious festival – kicks off today (Monday).

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event will be entirely digital, with a series of livestream talks scheduled throughout the week.

There will be a number of lectures on practical matters, including ecobricking and 'sustainable style'.

On the final day, celebrity scientist Matthew Shribman will address the festival via Facebook Live.

A full programme – including event links – can be found on GreenFest's official website.

2019's GreenFest was a major success, attracting 2,000 visitors to Hampstead Norreys.

It was held last September, having been organised by a group of volunteers from the award-winning Community Shop.

Local schools and businesses were able to promote their works and wares, and there were appearances by – among other VIPs – Newbury MP Richard Benyon and meteorologist Sir Brian Hoskins.