Skies on fire over West Berkshire

Stunning sunset last night

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

Last night’s sunset was a stunner and had photographers all around the Newbury area reaching for their cameras as the sky seemed on fire with flame reds and oranges.

The picture above was taken by Geoff Fletcher in Aldworth. Send in your pictures to newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk

Strong colour changes at sunset are due to high pressure in the atmosphere trapping dust and small particles, along with medium and high clouds letting the sun shine through.

As the old adage goes, red sky at night, shepherd’s delight, so we can expect a decent day, although cloudy, with the sun popping out for a short while around 11am and with top temperatures reaching around 17 as it becomes overcast late afternoon (4pm-5pm).

