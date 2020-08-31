Extinction Rebellion Newbury call for Barclays to 'clean up their act'

PROTEST group Extinction Rebellion Newbury staged a protest outside Barclays Bank in Parkway, Newbury, this afternoon against the company's policy of investments in fossil fuels.

The stunt was part of a nationwide campaign by Extinction Rebellion, which has held similar protests in towns and cities around the country.

The organisation is campaigning against ecological destruction and argues that the big banks' investments in fossil fuels is unethical.

The small group of Newbury protesters stood outside the bank wiping the windows with dusters as a metaphor to tell the bank to 'clean up their act'. They also put up yellow signs which read 'Caution this bank is grubby' and carried a large bee, which represented the wildlife that faces extinction.

Shoppers in Parkway were offered leaflets explaining the group's views and highlighting Barclays as one of the 'dirty dozen' of international banks that are top funders of fossil fuel businesses.