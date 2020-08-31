Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Video: Dramatic footage of car fire in car park at Waitrose Newbury

Video: Dramatic footage of car fire in car park at Waitrose Newbury

A BANK holiday shopper was astonished to see a car engulfed in flames in Waitrose car park this afternoon (Monday).

Murray Sackwild, who goes under the name The Jolly Old Sackster on Instagram, sent the footage to Newburytoday's account with the message: "Someone's Bank Holiday going up in smoke."

Mr Sackwild said the drama took place at about 2.30pm this afternoon and a fire crew was swiftly on hand to make the burning  vehicle safe.

