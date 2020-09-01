Army vehicle fire on A34

UPDATE at 12.25pm

Crews from Newbury and Didcot Fire Stations confirmed they attended a small fire on the soundbound carriageway this morning.

They found a large military vehicle with its brakes on fire, but quickly extinguished the flames and made the vehicle safe.

It is not thought that anyone was injured in the incident.

This morning both Newbury appliances & 1 appliance from Didcot attended a small fire on the south bound carriageway of the A34 near Chieveley. This turned out to be a large military vehicle with it's brakes on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished & the vehicle made safe. pic.twitter.com/jkBQbGnyMW — Newbury Fire Station (@NewburyFS) September 1, 2020

An army vehicle fire has shut a lane of the A34 near Chieveley this morning.

Lane two of the southbound carriageway, just before the junction with the M4 is closed and traffic is building up in the area.

Emergency services are on the scene and expect to have the incident cleared within the next 30 minutes.

Traffic conditions are expected to return to normal by 11.15am.

More when we have it.