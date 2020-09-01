Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man sent to Crown Court on danger driving charge

Magistrates decide their powers of punishment are insufficient

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Court

A THATCHAM motorist has been sent to the crown court charged with dangerous driving.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 19, was Cameron James Gates.

The 22-year-old, of Somerton Grove, is charged with driving a Seat Leon dangerously on the A339 and Racecourse Road, Newbury, and in Burys Bank Road, Thatcham, on August 15 last year.

Magistrates decreed that the matter was so serious their powers of punishment were insufficient and declined further jurisdiction.

The case will now be heard by a judge and, in the event of a not guilty plea, by a jury at Reading Crown Court.

Mr Gates was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.

Lidl launches appeal over sign at Newbury Retail Park

Lidl launches appeal over sign at Newbury Retail Park

Man jailed for savage attack on partner

Man jailed for savage attack on partner

Restraining order for man who sent 'sexual' messages

restraining order for man who sent 'sexual' messages

Video: Dramatic footage of car fire at Waitrose

Video: Dramatic footage of car fire in car park at Waitrose Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33