Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man sent to Crown Court on danger driving charge

A THATCHAM motorist has been sent to the crown court charged with dangerous driving.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 19, was Cameron James Gates.

The 22-year-old, of Somerton Grove, is charged with driving a Seat Leon dangerously on the A339 and Racecourse Road, Newbury, and in Burys Bank Road, Thatcham, on August 15 last year.

Magistrates decreed that the matter was so serious their powers of punishment were insufficient and declined further jurisdiction.

The case will now be heard by a judge and, in the event of a not guilty plea, by a jury at Reading Crown Court.

Mr Gates was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.