Thatcham-founded Thames Valley Kings Wheelchair Basketball Club in fundraising drive

PLAYERS of a sports club founded by a Thatcham woman are rallying to support her through two causes close to her heart.

Members of the Thames Valley Kings wheelchair basketball club are raising funds for the club and Breast Cancer Now after club founder Jacqueline Scoins-Cass was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

The event has been organised by long-term club member Joe Humphreys and will see members trying to cover the distance between the club’s base location and the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, the home of British Wheelchair Basketball’s performance arena, and back – 340 miles in seven days.

The location was also picked as both Kings Juniors and Adult first team had qualified for the 2019/20 season finals in Sheffield for their respective competitions which were cut short by Covid-19

The challenge started on Monday and is scheduled to finish on Sunday.

Since founding the club in 2004, Mrs Scoins-Cass has worked incredibly hard to provide opportunities for hundreds of disabled people through her work with the club, all of which has been done on a voluntary basis.

Mr Humphreys said: “Jacqueline has had such an impact on my life that I felt I needed to show my support when it’s needed most.

“This challenge was set up to do just that and members of the club will all be coming together to complete these 340 miles.

“I feel that splitting all donations will see two charities that mean a lot to Jacqueline benefit and continue the incredible work both breast cancer now and the basketball club do.

“Both rely solely on donations and sponsorships and any money raised is incredibly appreciated.”

The event has raised £559 of its £1,000 target so far.

Further details and donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/Kings-Army-push