Cow killed in hit and run on Hungerford Common

Renewed call for reduced speed limit

A COW has been killed in a hit-and-run incident on Hungerford Common.

The incident happened some time over the bank holiday weekend.

The Town & Manor of Hungerford charity confirmed in a statement: “Sad to report that one of our cows (pictured, before having to be put down) has died over the weekend having been hit by a vehicle that sadly didn’t report the accident to us.

“The vet was called and discovered the cow had a broken back so had to be put down.

“Please drive slowly when driving over the common and watch out for the cows.”

The Constable of the Town & Manor, Nicholas Lumley, said: “Hopefully this means the 30mph limit will soon be implemented.”

  • DonCossack

    01/09/2020 - 16:36

    Driving off without reporting it to somebody? Cow-ardly.

    Reply

