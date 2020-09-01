Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Pregnant cow killed in hit-and-run in Greenham

It was the second incident to happen in the district in recent days

Cows killed in hit and run

A pregnant cow has been killed in a hit-and-run incident on Bury’s Bank Road.

It is thought the incident happened this morning, but the car didn’t stop or report the crash to police.

The young cow had a calf she was still feeding and was thought to be pregnant again.

A post on the Friends of the Greenham Common Cattle Facebook page appealed for anyone who saw anything to let them know.

It is the second death of a cow in as many days in the district. Another was killed in a hit and run incident on Hungerford Common some time over the bank holiday weekend.

