Pregnant cow killed in hit-and-run in Greenham

A pregnant cow has been killed in a hit-and-run incident on Bury’s Bank Road.

It is thought the incident happened this morning, but the car didn’t stop or report the crash to police.

The young cow had a calf she was still feeding and was thought to be pregnant again.

A post on the Friends of the Greenham Common Cattle Facebook page appealed for anyone who saw anything to let them know.

It is the second death of a cow in as many days in the district. Another was killed in a hit and run incident on Hungerford Common some time over the bank holiday weekend.