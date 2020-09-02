Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man denies assault

A NEWBURY man has denied a charge of assault.

On Wednesday, August 19, Reading magistrates held a preliminary hearing into the case against Shane Allen.

The 49-year-old, who lives at Skyllings, is accused of assaulting Mohamed Sajjad by beating him at Goldwell Park in Newbury on October 18 last year.

Mr Allen was not required to be present at the hearing but has pleaded not guilty to the single charge.

Magistrates adjourned the case until a later date, when Mr Allen will be expected to attend.