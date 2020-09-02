Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man denies assault

Offence said to have happened at Goldwell Park

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

court of law_1

A NEWBURY man has denied a charge of assault.

On Wednesday, August 19, Reading magistrates held a preliminary hearing into the case against Shane Allen.

The 49-year-old, who lives at Skyllings, is accused of assaulting Mohamed Sajjad by beating him at Goldwell Park in Newbury on October 18 last year.

Mr Allen was not required to be present at the hearing but has pleaded not guilty to the single charge.

Magistrates adjourned the case until a later date, when Mr Allen will be expected to attend.

Lidl launches appeal over sign at Newbury Retail Park

Lidl launches appeal over sign at Newbury Retail Park

Man jailed for savage attack on partner

Man jailed for savage attack on partner

Video: Dramatic footage of car fire at Waitrose

Video: Dramatic footage of car fire in car park at Waitrose Newbury

Scrapping 24-hour town centre traffic ban 'a missed opportunity'

Scrapping 24-hour town centre traffic ban 'a missed opportunity'

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33