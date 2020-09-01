Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury teenager accused of burglary

A TEENAGER has been accused of burglary.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 21, was Charlie Foster.

The 19-year-old, who lives at Cromwell Road, Newbury, is charged with burgling two storage containers and stealing £2,000 worth of power tools from inside at Newbury on January 14.

In addition, he is charged with handling stolen goods, namely, £2,000 worth of power tools belonging to Alan Green, on the same occasion.

Mr Foster, who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm his details and to deny both charges.

Magistrates adjourned the matter for a trial to be arranged and Mr Foster was meanwhile released on unconditional bail.