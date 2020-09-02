Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to August 29

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths revealed in new figures

There have been no coronavirus related deaths in West Berkshire in the last week.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data released today (Wednesday) says that nobody from the district died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate in the week ending August 21, or were registered up to August 29. 

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the district remains at 132. 

The ONS data shows that 64 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in care homes, 60 in hospitals, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere and one in a hospice. 

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.  

