Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to August 29

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus: What we know

THE number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate remains at 117.

There were no registered deaths involving Covid-19 in the borough in the week ending Friday, August 21, but registered up to August 29.

Information from the Office for National Statistics shows that of the 117 people who have died, 78 died in hospitals, 33 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

As of yesterday (September 1), 972 people in the borough had tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 17 in a week. 

