Reading Magistrates' Court: Speen man in custody on serious assault charge

A MAN has been sent to the crown court in custody for trial on a serious wounding charge.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 27, was Ryan William Solly.

The 40-year-old, formerly of East Garston, now lives in Bath Road, Speen, the court was told.

Mr Solly denies a single charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Kevin Bowers in Newbury on Friday, July 24.

The court considered the matter so serious that it could only be tried by a judge and jury, and consequently declined further jurisdiction.

Mr Solly, who was legally represented, was denied bail and was remanded in custody until a date can be fixed at Reading Crown Court.