Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Reading Magistrates' Court: Speen man in custody on serious assault charge

Defendant denies causing grievous bodily harm

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

court of law_1

A MAN has been sent to the crown court in custody for trial on a serious wounding charge.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 27, was Ryan William Solly.

The 40-year-old, formerly of East Garston, now lives in Bath Road, Speen, the court was told.

Mr Solly denies a single charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Kevin Bowers in Newbury on Friday, July 24.

The court considered the matter so serious that it could only be tried by a judge and jury, and consequently declined further jurisdiction.

Mr Solly, who was legally represented, was denied bail and was remanded in custody until a date can be fixed at Reading Crown Court.

Lidl launches appeal over sign at Newbury Retail Park

Lidl launches appeal over sign at Newbury Retail Park

Man jailed for savage attack on partner

Man jailed for savage attack on partner

Video: Dramatic footage of car fire at Waitrose

Video: Dramatic footage of car fire in car park at Waitrose Newbury

Scrapping 24-hour town centre traffic ban 'a missed opportunity'

Scrapping 24-hour town centre traffic ban 'a missed opportunity'

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33