Drug driver arrested in Woolhampton

Routine vehicle check led to drugs discovery

THAMES Valley Police arrested a drug driver in Woolhampton recently after stopping the vehicle because they suspected the number plates had been stolen.

It turned out the driver was the legitimate owner of the VW Golf, but when officers were talking to him and inspecting the car they picked up the smell of cannabis.

As a result they did a saliva test on the driver who tested positive. They also located the drugs and he was arrested.

