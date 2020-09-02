Drug driver arrested in Woolhampton

Priti Patel ‘supports’ plan for Harper’s Law, Pc’s widow says
Wed, 02 Sept 2020
THAMES Valley Police arrested a drug driver in Woolhampton recently after stopping the vehicle because they suspected the number plates had been stolen.
It turned out the driver was the legitimate owner of the VW Golf, but when officers were talking to him and inspecting the car they picked up the smell of cannabis.
As a result they did a saliva test on the driver who tested positive. They also located the drugs and he was arrested.
TVP Roads Policing tweet:
#VWGolf stopped in #Woolhampton #Newbury as it’s number plates had been stolen. Driver turned out to be the legitimate owner. Unfortunately the also stunk of #Cannabis, Driver duly @DrugWipeUK saliva tested & was positive! #Arrested. Drugs also located. @TVP_WestBerks #P5562 pic.twitter.com/D5WMPz70R4— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) August 31, 2020
