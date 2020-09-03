Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

M4 to close between Chieveley and Hungerford this weekend

Westbound will be closed for resurfacing

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

M4

A Stretch of the M4 through West Berkshire will be closed this weekend for resurfacing work to take place.

The westbound carriageway between junctions 13 (Chieveley) and 14 (Hungerford) will be closed from 9pm tomorrow (Friday) through to 6am on Monday.

Further weekend closures have been scheduled for the following dates:

  • 9pm on Friday, September 11 through to 6am on Monday, September 14 – M4 eastbound between junction 15 (Swindon east) and junction 14.
  • 9pm on Friday, October 1, through to 6am on Monday, October 5 – M4 eastbound between junction 13 and junction 12 (Theale).

Highways England has said that significant delays are expected during the closures.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Video: Dramatic footage of car fire at Waitrose

Video: Dramatic footage of car fire in car park at Waitrose Newbury

Scrapping 24-hour town centre traffic ban 'a missed opportunity'

Scrapping 24-hour town centre traffic ban 'a missed opportunity'

Lidl launches appeal over sign at Newbury Retail Park

Lidl launches appeal over sign at Newbury Retail Park

Man sent to Crown Court on danger driving charge

Man sent to Crown Court on danger driving charge

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33