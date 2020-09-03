M4 to close between Chieveley and Hungerford this weekend

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
Thu, 03 Sept 2020
A Stretch of the M4 through West Berkshire will be closed this weekend for resurfacing work to take place.
The westbound carriageway between junctions 13 (Chieveley) and 14 (Hungerford) will be closed from 9pm tomorrow (Friday) through to 6am on Monday.
Further weekend closures have been scheduled for the following dates:
Highways England has said that significant delays are expected during the closures.
