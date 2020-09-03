M4 to close between Chieveley and Hungerford this weekend

A Stretch of the M4 through West Berkshire will be closed this weekend for resurfacing work to take place.

The westbound carriageway between junctions 13 (Chieveley) and 14 (Hungerford) will be closed from 9pm tomorrow (Friday) through to 6am on Monday.

Further weekend closures have been scheduled for the following dates:

9pm on Friday, September 11 through to 6am on Monday, September 14 – M4 eastbound between junction 15 (Swindon east) and junction 14.

9pm on Friday, October 1, through to 6am on Monday, October 5 – M4 eastbound between junction 13 and junction 12 (Theale).

Highways England has said that significant delays are expected during the closures.