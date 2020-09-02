Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 2

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 533, an increase of two on yesterday's figure.

The latest official figures show that the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the UK is now 338,676, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 1,508.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 41,514.

The daily number of deaths within the 28-day range is 10.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.

The latest breakdown of cases for West Berkshire shows that three cases were reported in the Thatcham South East and Bradfield statistical area in the week of August 23 to 29.

Three cases were also reported in the Calcot South area in the same period.

The map can be viewed here