Airsoft coming to Newbury's Kennet Shopping

An airsoft arena will be opening in the Kennet Centre.

ZED Adventures will take over the former Debenhams unit (13/17 Mall), and could have the arena up and running by the end of this month.

Airsoft is similar to paintball - it simulates gun combat but uses high powered BB weapons and focuses more on military simulation.

Managing director of ZED Adventures, Ben Swift, said: "We are very excited to being part of the Kennet Shopping Centre, to be able to offer our customers an indoor arena once more and welcome new customers to this unique leisure experience for the first time in Newbury.

"ZED Adventures are the company that brought you ‘The Mall’ CQB (Close Quarter Battle) in Gerrard Street in Reading Town Centre for many years before the area was developed. We plan to have this new arena open at the end of September’’.

Lochailort Investments and partner RivingtonHark, the centre’s asset managers, purchased the centre for around £10m in January.

Director of RivingtonHark, asset managers for the centre, Mark Williams, said: "This is another exciting leisure offering that the Centre is pleased to bring its customers as we move forward with a plan to enhance the customer experience within the Centre and Newbury by providing something different.

"We welcome ZED Adventures and look forward to working with them and other independent operators looking to come into the Centre’’.

Mr Williams previously said that the company was exploring best uses for the centre.

The former Debenhams unit has been empty since 2014.

The planning application to change the use of the unit from retail to leisure lasts for three years.