West Berkshire roofer feared losing leg after spider bite

A Beenham man is still recovering in hospital after a spider bite left him needing surgery on his leg.

And Antony Mayne is not out of the woods yet, with further operations still on the cards.

He was “hot, clammy and not really with it” when his mother called for an ambulance and the 32-year-old was rushed to hospital in Basingstoke last week.

Now his sister-in-law, Gemma Leach, a veterinary nurse, is warning others to be vigilant and take action if they are bitten.



“He was bitten last week and every day it was getting worse and worse,” she said.

“He went to West Berkshire Hospital on Saturday and was told to get some Piriton, but by Saturday night his mum feared the infection was going into his blood as he was hot, clammy, off his food and not quite with it really.

“He had a high temperature and a high heart rate and so she called an ambulance.”

He was sent home from hospital with strong antibiotics after doctors confirmed he had been bitten on his right shin by a spider.

But by Monday morning the hospital called him back in for daily intravenous antibiotics, after his blood test results showed such a serious infection.

“It was really, really nasty and it looks awful,” Ms Leach said.

“Eventually on Wednesday he was admitted to hospital and he had to have surgery on his leg on Thursday.

“They are potentially planning for more surgery in a few days and potentially he could still lose his leg.

“We have all been joking about it but the reality has now set in and it’s all a bit of a worry.”

She added that the self-employed roofer was now doing well considering what he has been through.

It is not known what species Mr Mayne was bitten by, but it is thought it could be a cupboard or false widow spider, which Ms Leach said they have seen in the garden recently.

“It is breeding season at the moment so they are a bit more active,” Ms Leach explained.

“We just want to warn people to take care and to take it seriously if they do get bitten.”

Above: A false widow spider, like the one it is thought is responsible for Mr Mayne's bite