Newbury and Greenham councillors oppose Sandleford Park development

Councillors from both Newbury town and Greenham parish councils have unanimously agreed to oppose the latest proposals to build up to 1,000 new homes at Sandleford Park.

The two councils recently considered the recommendations of their Joint Working Group (JWG), which was set up two years ago to ensure a coordinated response to the application.

The Sandleford JWG had met four times in the previous two weeks to prepare an initial response to Bloor Homes’ re-submitted plans for the main part of Sandleford Park.

Speaking after the meetings, JWG chairman, councillor Roger Hunneman, said: “I’m very pleased that our proposals were unanimously accepted by both councils, because that indicates that both councils support us – across all four parties represented.”

Councillor David Marsh presented the JWG proposals to Newbury town councillors at a meeting last month.

He emphasised that the whole planning policy situation had moved on since Sandleford was first allocated as a strategic site for housing in 2012.

He said: “We really must pause and take on board the impact of the climate emergency and Covid-19 on living, travel and work habits.

“It is totally unacceptable to now allow this development to go ahead.”

At a Greenham Parish Council meeting last Wednesday, Gary Puffett, who chaired the meeting, said: “It has always been the view of Greenham council that Sandleford was too much for our parish, particularly coming as it does after 1,500 homes on the racecourse and many other developments off of Pyle Hill and Pinchington Lane in recent years.”

Plans to develop the site, which is located off Monks Lane, have been in the pipeline for almost a decade when it was first identified by West Berkshire Council as being suitable for development.