Glyn 'The Watch Man' calls time after 41 years as market trader

Since 1979, Glyn 'The Watch Man' Moyse has been a familiar sight at Newbury market – but he will retire tomorrow (Saturday) after 41 years as a trader.

Mr Moyse originally started selling state-of-the-art digital watches at Newbury Market with his brother, Ian.

They were so busy on the stall and they worked together for around 15 years before they expanded and Ian started working at other markets.

Mr Moyses' mother Joan also used to help out on the stall with her little dog Bonnie, who became quite a hit with the regulars, sitting quietly behind the counter and greeting every customer.

Mr Moyse said he had enjoyed his 41 years at the market, but was looking forward to spending his retirement with his wife.

He added: “I’ll miss my customers, but I won’t miss the early mornings in the winter.

"I’ve seen a lot of changes after all the time on the market. I remember asking the council to extend the market until 5pm as Ian and I were so busy in the early years.”

Debbie Smith, who manages the market together with her husband, Malcolm the butcher, said, “Glyn will be missed by everyone.

"He’s been a regular part of the market for a very long time and all of the traders will miss seeing him every week.”

Newbury Town Council leader Martin Colston said: “It’s great to see the market doing so well in the current times, with more stalls that we’ve seen for a long time.

"I would like to thank Glyn for his loyalty to Newbury Market for the last 41 years and wish his the very best for his retirement”.