Coronavirus West Berkshire: Eat Out to Help Out serves up more than 80,000 meals in Newbury constituency

Figures released by HMRC

West Berkshire Eat Out to Help Out scheme: The restaurants and eateries that have signed up so far

Businesses in Newbury constituency claimed back £480,000 through the The Eat Out to Help Out scheme in August.

The scheme launched on Monday, August 3, and offered a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in.

The maximum discount available was £10 per person and was valid every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday up to August 31.

Participating restaurants and eateries claimed a reimbursement from the Government, with HMRC saying that £522m has been claimed so far. 

The Treasury has also provided a breakdown of the scheme's impact for parliamentary constituencies.

In Newbury 116 places registered for Eat Out to Help Out, with 82,000 meals claimed for and amounting to a total discount of £480,000 with an average discount per meal of £5.87.

Only businesses with 25 or fewer outlets registered for the scheme up to August 27 are included.

