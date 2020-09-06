Inkpen motorist banned after drug driving

AN Inkpen motorist was caught driving after taking the drug ketamine.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 18, was Benjamin Tomlinson.

The 45-year-old, of Post Office Road, admitted driving a Saab 93 on Kintbury Road, Inkpen, on January 23, when the amount of the Class B-controlled drug in his system exceeded the specified limit.

Ketamine is a dissociative anaesthetic used in animal and human surgery.

Mr Tomlinson, who was legally represented at the hearing, was made subject to an 18-month community order.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £90.

Finally, he was banned from driving for 18 months.