Kingsclere Spring Clean to finally go ahead this month

THE Great British Spring Clean in Kingsclere will finally take place this month – six months later than planned.

The event was originally scheduled for March 28, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has now been rearranged for Saturday, September 26.

Kingsclere Parish Council is monitoring the Covid-19 situation and will provide hand sanitiser, gloves and litter pickers.

Residents who wish to participate in the clean-up must contact council clerk Louise Porton in advance to book a slot to pick up equipment from the gazebo station in the yard of St Mary’s Church.

The parish council will then designate areas to work on to avoid large groups of people working in one area together.

To book a slot, email Ms Porton at clerk@kingsclere-pc.org.uk or call (01635) 298634.