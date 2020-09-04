Planned roadworks and road closures across Newbury, Thatcham, Hungerford and the rest of the district

Northbrook Street is reopening to traffic next week, but other roads across the district are due to shut for planned roadworks over the coming days.

The temporary measure to pedestrianise Newbury town centre 24 hours a day will finish on Monday (September 7).

The pedestrianised zone will revert back to its pre-Covid timings of 10am until 5pm every day.

And don’t forget the M4 will be closed this weekend for resurfacing work to take place.

The westbound carriageway between junctions 13 (Chieveley) and 14 (Hungerford) will be closed from 9pm today (Friday) through to 6am on Monday.

Further weekend closures have been scheduled for the following dates:

· 9pm on Friday, September 11 through to 6am on Monday, September 14 – M4 eastbound between junction 15 (Swindon east) and junction 14.

· 9pm on Friday, October 1, through to 6am on Monday, October 5 – M4 eastbound between junction 13 and junction 12 (Theale).

Elsewhere in the district the following roadworks will be taking place:

Oxford Road in Speen will be closed from September 7–11, from Grove Road to Donnington Vets.

The closure will be in place 24 hours a day to enable drainage investigation and works to be carried out.

Grove Road, in Speen will then be closed from September 14–18, from Oxford Road to the property known as Cast View. This is to also enable drainage works to be carried out and will be in place 24 hours a day.

Work to resurface the A4 Bath Road, at Calcot is also due to take place from Monday (September 7) and run until September 22.

Closures will be in place on various days along the stretch of road between Langley hill and the district boundary.

Phase 1 – Westbound from Mill Lane to Langley Hill under a directional closure, from 9.30am until 4pm from Monday until September 10.

Phase 2 – Eastbound from Langley Hill to Mill Lane under a directional closure, from 9.30am until 4pm from September 11-16 – but not at weekends.

Phase 3 – Eastbound from Mill Lane to the district boundary under a directional closure, from 9.30am until 4pm from September 17-21, with no weekend working.

Phase 4 – Westbound from the district boundary to Mill Lane under a directional closure from 9.30am until 4pm on September 22 and 23.

During this time there will be no access out of Mill Lane on to the A4.

Marlston Road, Hermitage is currently closed until September 7 from the junction of Wellhouse Lane to the junction of Slanting Hill.

This is an emergency closure to repair a visible leak and a diversion is in place.

Camp Road in Ufton Nervet will be closed on Monday (September 7) between 8am and 4pm.

This is to allow permanent carriageway repair works to be carried out. A signed diversion will be in place.

Sucks Lane in Ashampstead will be closed on September 8, from 8am until 4pm, to allow for permanent carriageway repairs.

The closure will be in place from the junction with Palmers Hill to Yattendon Road and a signed diversion will be in place.

Kiff Green in Woolhampton be closed on September 9, from 8am until 4pm, while carriageway repairs are carried out.

The closure will be in place from Hatch Lane to Woolhampton Hill and a signed diversion will be in place.

Bourne Lane/Beenham Hatch Lane in Beenham will be closed on September 9, from 8am until 4pm to allow carriageway repairs to be carried out.

The road will be closed from South End Road to The Green and a signed diversion will be in place.

Kintbury Road in Kintbury will be closed for one day on September 10, from 8am until 4pm.

The closure will be in place from the junction with Post Office Road and Titcombe Lane.

It is to allow for carriageway repairs to be undertaken. A signed diversion will be in place.

Hillfoot, in Chapel Row will be closed on September 11, from 8am until 4pm, while carriageway repairs are carried out.

The closure is in place from the junction with the road known as Pease Hill and the unnamed road from Chapel Row to Standford Dingley.

A signed diversion will be in place.

Drury Lane, Mortimer will be closed from 9am to 4pm on September 11.

The closure is from Turks Lane to Pitfield Lane.

New Road, Wokefield will also be closed from 9am to 4pm on September 15, from Goring Lane to Lockram Lane.

These closures are to allow contractors to remove trees that are in a dangerous condition.

Residential access will be maintained throughout and the diversion will be signed on site.

Straight Lane in Lambourn will be closed on September 11, from 8am until 4pm, from the junction with Newbury Road and Ermin Street.

This closure is to enable carriageway repairs and a signed diversion will be in place.