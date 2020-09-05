KD Gymnastics Club Newbury shortlisted for a share of £1m grant

A Newbury gymnastics club could win a share of £1m, after being shortlisted for a future fund giveaway.

KD Gymnastics Club, based in Hambridge Road, have been named as a finalist in the Persimmon Building Futures Fund – designed to support projects for young people across the country.

Francesca Horne, from KD Gymnastics, said: "It is a huge achievement to have been selected as a regional finalist, but now we really need people to get behind us and get voting so that we are in the strongest possible position to earn one of the top awards on the night.

"Since closing our doors on Friday, March 20, we were unsuccessful with any Government grants or funding.

"We believe the benefit we bring to the community should not be underrated.

"Please help us by voting every day.

"It's just a simple click, it is really as easy as that."

The fund, which is run with the support of Team GB, is split into three categories – education and the arts; sport; and health.

A public vote will now decide who wins the £100,000 first prize, £50,000 second prize and £20,000 third prize in each group.

The winners will be announced at a planned awards ceremony at York Racecourse on October 6.

Ms Horne said if successful the money would go towards replacing the gym's safety foam protection; vaulting system, at a cost of £10,000; adding a ceiling over the dance studio; replacing mats and carpet that are damaged by condensation in the winter; and replacing the existing threadbare carpets.

On its entry to the fund the gym club said the sport offers young people "fitness, self-esteem, confidence, discipline and life skills… in a welcoming, safe, positive and child-friendly environment".

You can vote for KD Gymnastics Club by visiting the Building Futures website.

The closing date for voting is on September 18.