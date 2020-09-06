AWE donates towards Greenham and Crookham Commons conservation volunteers

AWE's Charity Fund has made a donation to Greenham and Crookham Conservation Volunteers (GCCV), in support of the group's environmental activities.

GCCV intends to use the £550 gift to buy essential tools such as pruning saws and lopping shears.

The organisation's work is centred on Greenham and Crookham Commons, which together form the largest open heathland in Berkshire, popular with ramblers and cyclists.

The GCCV mostly specialises in tree and scrub clearance, meeting at regular intervals to clear the heathland.

AWE employee Steve Gales is a volunteer with the group and was instrumental in securing the funding award.

AWE Charity Fund secretary Michele Maidment said: "We are pleased to help the volunteering group as we know that many people, including AWE staff, enjoy visiting the commons to boost their physical and mental wellbeing.

"The commons are also a haven for wildlife, particularly rare ground-nesting birds, so this work is very much in keeping with our Biodiversity Action Plan 2020-25 to increase local biodiversity."

GCCV chairman John Parker said: "Thanks for the generous donation towards the upkeep of our tools and our running costs.

"Your donation is very much appreciated to help the GCCV continue in its efforts to maintain and improve the commons as a valued nature conservation area and public recreation space."