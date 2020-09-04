Boy breaks nose after being assaulted near Newbury KFC

A man has been arrested following an assault near Newbury's KFC.

A 15-year-old boy had his nose broken after he was pushed off his bicycle by a man as he travelled along the A339 with a friend between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Tuesday, September 1.

They were approached by two men behind the KFC by the roundabout at the junction of Bears Lane and Kings Road.

One of the men assaulted the victim, causing him to fall off his bike and break his nose.

He was treated at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident of actual bodily harm.

Investigating officer PC Ricardo Salvador, based at Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200273579, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A 28 year-old man from Newbury was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has been released under investigation.

A 27-year old man from Newbury was also arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and being drunk and disorderly but was released with no further action.