Delays on A34 near Beedon following accident

Collision between car and caravan causing delays in both directions

Accident on A34 near Beedon causing delays

A COLLISION between a car and a caravan on the A34 near Beedon is causing delays in both directions.

The incident took place on the northbound carriageway near the turn off for the village at around 1.30pm.

The incident is expected to clear between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on the southbound carriageway, but not until 5.45pm on the northbound carriageway. 

A tweet from Newbury Fire Station said: 

