Delays on A34 near Beedon following accident

Accident on A34 near Beedon causing delays
Fri, 04 Sept 2020
A COLLISION between a car and a caravan on the A34 near Beedon is causing delays in both directions.
The incident took place on the northbound carriageway near the turn off for the village at around 1.30pm.
The incident is expected to clear between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on the southbound carriageway, but not until 5.45pm on the northbound carriageway.
A tweet from Newbury Fire Station said:
Working at height training for green watch this morning before getting called out to an RTC on the A34 northbound involving a car and a caravan - delays likely! pic.twitter.com/YwEAw57Wb4— Newbury Fire Station (@NewburyFS) September 4, 2020
