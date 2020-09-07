Environment Agency investigation ongoing into Thatcham pollution leak

AN investigation into a “significant pollution incident” which killed hundreds of fish in Thatcham is ongoing.

A Thames Water sewer pipe burst near Moor Ditch, a tributary of the River Kennet, last September and killed fish along a 1.5-mile stretch of waterway.

The Environment Agency launched an investigation into the leak.

Thames Water apologised at the time and said the leak had been repaired.

This week an Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We are investigating the pollution incident that occurred at Moor Ditch in September 2019.

“We are considering what enforcement action is appropriate and looking at solutions to avoid it happening again, and will share the outcome and any enforcement response we may take, once it is complete.”