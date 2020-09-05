Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

M4 closure between Chieveley and Hungerford causing delays around Newbury

Delays expected over the weekend

Drivers are warned to expect congestion around Newbury today owing to the closure of a stretch of the M4. 

The westbound carriageway between junctions 13 (Chieveley) and 14 (Hungerford) was closed at 9pm yesterday (Friday) and will remain closed until 6am on Monday.

Highways England has said that significant delays are expected during the closures, and delays are already being experienced this morning (Saturday).

There are currently delays of around 20 minutes on the A34 southbound between the A339 and the junction with the A4.

The delays are reducing the average speed to 10mph on the route according to traffic monitoring websites. 

Further weekend closures have been scheduled for the following dates:

  • 9pm on Friday, September 11 through to 6am on Monday, September 14 – M4 eastbound between junction 15 (Swindon east) and junction 14.
    9pm on Friday, October 1, through to 6am on Monday, October 5 – M4 eastbound between junction 13 and junction 12 (Theale).

For more roadworks across the district click here and for further information about the Lower Way closure, here

